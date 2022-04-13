California hotel under construction catches fire, sends giant flames near major highway

A Southern California hotel that was under construction caught fire Tuesday, sending massive flames close to a major thoroughfare and a column of smoke over Ventura County, authorities said.

Just before 7:30 p.m., the Ventura County Fire Department reported a two-alarm blaze on the second floor of a four-story hotel just off Highway 101 in Camarillo, roughly 50 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Minutes later, the department said on Twitter that heavy fire had spread to the building's upper floors as well.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Firefighters speak to one another near a large structure fire named the Promenade Fire, off highway 101 in Southern Calif., Tuesday. Robert Navarro / @VCFD_PIO via Twitter

The department said parts of the highway were briefly closed in both directions because of exposed power lines.

The agency's spokesperson said that smoke seen drifting over the county was from the blaze, dubbed the Promenade Fire.

Dramatic video captured by drivers on Highway 101 showed huge flames appearing to engulf the entire structure just feet from the road.

Other images appeared to show nearby spot fires.

Fire officials didn’t identify a possible cause.

The Ventura County Star, a local newspaper, reported that the building was part of a development with a convention center, hotels and restaurants.