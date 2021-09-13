California man with bayonet and machete arrested near DNC headquarters

A California man, who had a bayonet and machete with him, was arrested near Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, authorities said Monday.

Donald Craighead, a 44-year-old resident of Oceanside, was booked on suspicion of possession of prohibited weapons, U.S. Capitol Police said.

USCP Officers Arrest California Man with Bayonet & Machete: https://t.co/0mhsoOC8vX pic.twitter.com/9SR1NXsJV6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) September 13, 2021

Craighead's Dodge Dakota pickup truck, decorated with a swastika and other white supremacist symbols, was spotted near DNC headquarters at around midnight, authorities said.

The truck did not have a license plate, but instead had the picture of an American flag where the plate should have been, officials said.

Capitol police pulled over the truck along the 500 block of South Capitol Street, SW.

“This is good police work plain and simple,” Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement. “We applaud the officers’ keen observation and the teamwork that resulted in this arrest.”

Officers spotted the bayonet and machete, which are illegal in Washington D.C., inside the truck, authorities said.

Craighead allegedly told police he was “on patrol” and expressed white supremacist ideology.

It was not immediately clear on Monday if Craighead had hired, or been assigned, an attorney yet.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.