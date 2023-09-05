Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Police and federal authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing Monday morning after a Carnival cruise ship returned to Miami.

Kevin McGrath, 26, was last seen at 7 a.m. Monday in his cabin as the Carnival Conquest reported back to the Port of Miami, Carnival said in a statement Tuesday. He was reported missing by his family and "was not located on board despite an extensive search."

Miami-Dade police issued a missing person's alert Tuesday morning for McGrath, who was last seen in a black shirt, shorts and gray sneakers. Police said he "may be in need of services" and asked anyone with information to contact authorities.

After being unable to locate McGrath on board, the Coast Guard was contacted and Miami police officers arrived to investigate, Carnival said.

"The guest was not detected by surveillance systems, including U.S. Customs and Border Patrol during the debarkation process," the company said.

McGrath's brother declined to comment to NBC News when contacted by phone Tuesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that its crews are "actively searching near the Port of Miami and along the South Florida shore" following the missing person's report Monday.