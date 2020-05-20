Chemical plant and hazardous waste sites in path of Michigan flooding

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A major chemical plant and two hazardous waste sites stood in the path of floodwaters streaming over two breached dams in central Michigan, authorities said Wednesday.

About 10,000 residents along the Tittabawassee River in Midland County, Michigan, began evacuating Tuesday night as flood waters reached "containment ponds" at Dow Chemical Co. by Wednesday morning.

The Dow Inc. facility stands past floodwaters of the Tittabawassee River in Midland, Mich., on May 20, 2020. Two dams failed upstream of Dow's headquarters, forcing the chemical company to activate emergency plans with a potential surge of water headed toward its offices and a large industrial complex. Sean Proctor / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Flood waters were expected to reach their highest points by late Wednesday night.

Dow officials said they've implemented their "flood preparedness plan" and are working in coordination with Midland County authorities and the U.S. Coast Guard.

"All operating units on site have been safely shut down, except for facilities needed for safely managing chemical containment, and all railcars are secured," according to a company statement.

"Only essential staff are onsite to monitor and manage the situation with no reported employee injuries."

The EPA said it's closely monitoring two nearby Superfund sites, the Tittabawassee River itself and the Midland Soil Contamination sites. Superfund sites are environmentally contaminated areas that have been targeted by the EPA for cleanup.

A major flood in the region back in 2017 did not cause any additional environmental harm, the EPA said.

"EPA is prepared to assist the State of Michigan in assessing and responding to any public health and environmental impacts from the Tittabawassee River Superfund Site and Dow’s Midland facility due to the ongoing flooding," the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Midland has been the headquarters for Dow Chemical Co. for more than 120 years and employs 9,000 workers and contractors, casting a long shadow on the city of 42,000 residents and county of 83,000.

Midland has two public high schools — Herbert Henry Dow Hight School, named after the company's founder, and Midland High School, which athletic teams nicknamed the "Chemics."