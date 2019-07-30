Breaking News Emails
Two Chicago mothers who worked to end violence and crime in their neighborhood were killed last week in a drive-by shooting.
Chantel Grant, 26, and Andrea Stoudemire, 36, both of whom volunteered with Mothers/Men Against Senseless Killings (MASK), were gunned down in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood, the organization said in a Facebook post.
"For mothers to be killed in a place where mothers go to seek safety and sisterhood, I take that as a personal threat," MASK founder Tamar Manasseh said at a news conference Sunday.
Just before 10 p.m. on Friday, a blue SUV pulled up to the corner, where MASK volunteers often gather, and someone inside opened fire into a crowd, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Grant and Stoudemire were shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. Two other people were also shot.
A 58-year-old man suffered minor injuries after falling to the ground, and a 30-year-old man walked into the hospital later with a gunshot wound to his arm. He is currently listed in stable condition, police said.
Authorities believe one of the men may have been the intended target in the shooting. No arrests have been made.
"We have no evidence to suggest the women were the intended targets," police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told NBC News, calling the murders "senseless."
As of Tuesday, authorities had no suspects and urged anyone with information to contact police.
Manasseh said at Sunday's news conference that Grant was "a dedicated mother." Stoudemire, was "somebody who would stick up for other young women in the community, even if she didn't know them," she said.
"This is unacceptable," Manasseh said. "Enough is enough. I'm tired of being scared."
MASK was founded in 2015 and works to "interrupt violence and crime, and teach children to grow up as friends rather than enemies," their website states.
There have been more than 1,190 shooting incidents in the city so far this year and nearly 1,530 shooting victims, a police spokesperson told NBC.
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least 48 people were shot within city limits the weekend Grant and Stoudemire were killed.