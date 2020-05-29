CNN reporting crew arrested on camera by Minnesota state police

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

May 29, 2020, 11:08 AM UTC / Updated May 29, 2020, 11:26 AM UTC

A CNN reporter and camera crew were arrested live on TV by police in Minneapolis on Friday morning near the scene of Thursday night's protests.

Network correspondent Omar Jimenez and the crew could be seen being taken into custody around 5:15 a.m., although what appeared to be Jimenez's media credentials were visible on him.

Wow. Police in Minneapolis just arrested @OmarJimenez live on CNN. What is going on?? Our camera crew and Omar's producer also now being arrested. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) May 29, 2020

The reason for their arrest was not clear. Minneapolis police did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

CNN anchors said the network's legal team was in conversation with authorities to secure the crew's release and later said police said the crew was arrested for not following orders to clear the street.

The network reported that the arresting officers were from the Minnesota State Patrol

CNN said in a statement, "A CNN reporter & his production team were arrested this morning in Minneapolis for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves - a clear violation of their First Amendment rights. The authorities in Minnesota, incl. the Governor, must release the 3 CNN employees immediately."

The network later reported that CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker had been in touch with Gov. Tim Walz, who apologized and said the arrests should not have happened.

