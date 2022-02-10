Cold case murder of girl, 9, in 1964 finally solved, police said

A 57-year-old cold case involving the brutal rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl has been solved, police in Pennsylvania announced.

Marise Ann Chiverella was killed on March 18, 1964, state police said in a news release. The girl was taking canned goods to a church on her way to school but never returned home, according to The Express-Times.

Marise Ann Chiverella was killed on March 18, 1964, state police said. Pennsylvania State Police

Family members last saw Marise that morning around 8:10 a.m., the newspaper reported. Her body was found later that day more than two miles away in Hazel Township.

Authorities said Marise had been raped, brutally beaten and strangled, The Express-Times reported. The canned goods she was taking to the church were found near her body.

No arrests were made at the time and the case went unsolved.

State police said Tuesday that investigators looked into the murder every year since Marise was killed. Beginning in 2007, DNA taken from the scene was checked monthly against new entries into the DNA database.

"Through investigation, a suspect was developed and identified as the assailant of this brutal crime, solving the 57-year-old cold case," Trooper Anthony Petroski said in the news release.

Police did not immediately identify the suspect and said more information would be provided at a Thursday morning news conference.