A Colorado police officer is arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a teen

DENVER — A Colorado police officer was arrested Monday on charges of sexually assaulting a teenage girl while on duty.

Dylan Miller, 28, a patrol officer who joined the Loveland Police Department in May 2022, was booked into the Larimer County Jail and charged with first-degree kidnapping, sexual assault on a child from someone in a position of trust, unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer and official oppression, authorities said. He has been fired from the department.

“People who victimize children deserve to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Anyone who uses their badge to do so is a disgrace to this profession and should be rooted out,” Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran said during a news conference Monday announcing Miller’s termination.

Investigators said Miller first met the 15-year-old female victim and other people during a July traffic stop. Several days later, he allegedly contacted the victim and another person while at a Loveland park after hours, according to Larimer County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Miller told the second person to leave and asked the victim to walk with him to a secluded area away from the street where the alleged sexual assault occurred, police said.

Officials said the Loveland Police Department received a report about the alleged assault from the victim and her family in October and asked the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office to investigate to avoid a conflict of interest, the press release said.

After conducting interviews and gathering digital evidence, investigators identified Miller as a suspect, according to the press release.

“I spent years investigating crimes against children. These are difficult cases for everyone, most of all for victims and their families,” said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen in a statement.

NBC News has reached out to Miller for comment by phone Tuesday but was unable to reach him.

Miller previously worked for the Durango Police Department between September 2020 and May 2022.

Durango Police Chief Bob Brammer told NBC News affiliate KUSA in Denver that his department reviewed Miller’s files and records but couldn’t find any similar allegations.

“If new information comes our way, we will certainly investigate it to the end,” Brammer told the station. Investigators remain concerned more victims may exist.