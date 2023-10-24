DA and police have discussed charging Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend with domestic assault, source says

On the eve of Marvel actor Jonathan Majors’ next court hearing on charges of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, a senior law enforcement official briefed on the matter told NBC News on Tuesday that police had talked with prosecutors about charging her with domestic assault.

However, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said in court filings that any discussion was over and has been since the matter came up in September.

"On September 8, 2023, and September 12, 2023, the prosecution informed the NYPD that the People would decline to prosecute any charges brought by the NYPD against Ms. Jabbari related to the belated allegations made by defendant [Majors] regarding the incident on March 25, 2023," the filing says.

The filing says that Jabbari’s attorney was informed on September 21st by the Manhattan D.A.’s office that they would not prosecute any NYPD charges against Jabbari.

The filing effectively means that Jabbari will ultimately not be prosecuted for any crime in this case.

Members of the Manhattan district attorney's office and the New York Police Department were weighing a case against Jabbari charging third-degree domestic assault, a misdemeanor, the law enforcement official said, as was first reported by The Messenger.

The official added that the timing of charges and whether Jabbari would surrender to authorities were not immediately clear.

The news comes just hours before Majors' next court hearing related to his March arrest for allegedly assaulting Jabbari. At the time, the actor was charged with misdemeanor assault.

Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry has maintained her client’s innocence and stated that Majors was, in fact, the one who was assaulted.

Majors is not expected to attend Wednesday's hearing, a source says.

Jabbari and Majors' attorneys were not immediately available for comment.

At the time of Majors' arrest, police stated that Jabbari had "sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition" after an altercation with Majors in a taxi. Jabbari and Majors had dated for several years before the incident took place.

In June, The New York Times reported that the NYPD had evidence to arrest Jabbari, which her attorney denied in a statement at the time.

Majors, a California native and graduate of Yale had a meteoric rise in Hollywood before the allegations. He had starred in "Creed III," “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” and the critically acclaimed, 2019 independent film “The Last Black Man in San Francisco." He is also starring in the upcoming Marvel film, “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.”