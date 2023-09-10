Escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante has been spotted again and has changed his appearance, police said early Sunday as they try to narrow in on the Pennsylvania fugitive.

A sighting was reported late Saturday "in the northern Chester County area near Phoenixville," Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.

They added that he had now changed his appearance since he was spotted twice on Friday within the Chester County search area, and was driving a stolen van with a fridge on top.

"He is clean shaven and last seen wearing a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, black baseball style hat, green prison pants, and white shoes. He is operating an unknown vehicle possibly white in color," police said.

A photo of Danelo Calvalcante released by police early Sunday. Pennsylvania State Police

The U.S. Marshal Service released new images, seemingly captured on a Ring camera, alongside the statement.

A few hours later, police said that Cavalcante was driving a white Ford Transit van.

"The van has a refrigeration unit on the top. The vehicle is reported stolen by Baily’s Dairy," they said.

Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole last month, having been convicted of fatally stabbing his former girlfriend.

He slipped out of the Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township on Aug. 31, an escape that was captured on surveillance video showing that he stretched himself across the exercise yard walls before climbing to the roof.

A prison guard on duty when Cavalcante escaped was fired having violated prison policy by having a cellphone in the tower, a Chester County spokesperson said Friday.

A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for tips that lead to the arrest of Cavalcante, 34. Police are expected to hold a news conference later Sunday.