Dave Grohl suggests 'Nevermind' cover might change in wake of lawsuit

Dave Grohl suggested the iconic cover of Nirvana's "Nevermind" album may change following a lawsuit from the man who was a baby when his naked photo was used for the album.

“I have many ideas of how we should alter that cover but we’ll see what happens,” Grohl told The Times in a wide-ranging interview that was published Sunday. “I’m sure we’ll come up with something good. We’ll let you know."

Grohl, 52, told The Times that he's become used to facing lawsuits.

“At some point, unfortunately, it just becomes par for the course," he said.“My first lawsuit when I’d just joined Nirvana was really frustrating,” he recalled. “My mother felt so terrible for me that here we are about to launch into this new sort of phase of life and it’s just kind of decapitated by this lawsuit.”

Now, however, he said "there’s much more to look forward to and much more to life than getting bogged down in those kinds of things. And, fortunately, I don’t have to do the paperwork.”

The album cover as it is now shows Spencer Elden, now 30, in a swimming pool as a then-infant with his penis exposed.

Nonsexualized nude photos of infants are generally not considered child pornography under law. But Elden's lawyer, Robert Y. Lewis, alleges the inclusion of a dollar bill on a fishhook in the image makes the baby appear "like a sex worker," and alleges Elden was a victim of child pornography.

Elden is asking for at least $150,000 from each of the defendants, who include Grohl and Krist Novoselic; Courtney Love, the executor of Kurt Cobain's estate; Guy Oseary and Heather Parry, managers of Cobain's estate; photographer Kirk Weddle; art director Robert Fisher; and a number of existing or defunct record companies that released or distributed the album in the last three decades.

Original Nirvana drummer Chad Channing is also named as a defendant, even though he had been replaced by Grohl in 1990, before the album was recorded or the cover photography shot.

Grohl leaves this particular drama out of his new memoir, "The Storyteller," which was released Tuesday. The Foo Fighters founder instead focuses on time spent with rock greats, his family and processing the death of Cobain.

He said on NBC's "TODAY" that he waited until the last minute to explore the difficult topic.

"It was it was actually the last thing I wrote," he said. "I put it off, I put it off. I was scared to write it. And so I just locked myself in a room and rather than write some sort of kind of like of practical, logistical, informational piece about what happened. it was almost like the piece is about mourning and loss and grief and how we process that differently with each person. It was tough, but I did it."