By Alex Johnson

Authorities made public a list of 101 people still unaccounted for as officials said Wednesday night that the death toll in the deadliest wildfire in California history had grown to 56.

Butte County sheriff's officials warned that the list of 101 missing people (PDF) was only partial, saying they would release a more complete list later.

Eight more sets of human remains were found, the sheriff's office said Wednesday, and 7,600 homes have been destroyed since the Camp Fire ignited last Thursday morning. The fire had consumed 135,000 acres by Wednesday night and remained only 35 percent contained.

"We'll be here for several years working this disaster," Brock Long, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said at a news conference after he toured Paradise with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and California Gov. Jerry Brown.

"This is going to be a very long, a frustrating event for the citizens of Paradise," said Long, who added it would be reasonable for residents to conclude that rebuilding the city isn't worth it.

"The infrastructure is basically a total rebuild at this point," he said. "You're not going to be able to rebuild Paradise the way it was."