"Boyz n the Hood" director John Singleton is in a coma after suffering a stroke last week, his mother said in court documents filed Thursday.
Singleton, 51, suffered a stroke April 17, his family has said.
Singleton’s mother, Shelia Ward, is seeking to be appointed temporary conservator to make medical decisions and to handle his business affairs, which include a “lucrative settlement agreement” that was to be signed at the end of the month, court documents state.
"At the time he suffered the stroke, he was engaged in several business projects and was prepared to sign a lucrative settlement agreement on or about April 30, 2019,” according to the filing, which went on to say that someone must be appointed conservator to handle his business affairs and execute the settlement.
The documents were filed in Superior Court in Los Angeles. Singleton is not married, the documents say.
A phone call to Ward’s attorney was not immediately returned Thursday. Singleton's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Singleton is most notably known for films that examine the complexities of inner-city life and coming of age for African American youth.
At 24, he was the youngest filmmaker to receive an Oscar nomination for best director and best original screenplay for his 1991 debut film, "Boyz n the Hood."
He is also behind other successful films such as "Rosewood," "Poetic Justice" and "2 Fast 2 Furious."