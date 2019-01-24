Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 24, 2019, 5:14 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

An off-duty St. Louis police officer was killed in an "accidental shooting" early Thursday in another officer's home, officials said.

The victim, a 24-year-old woman, was at a home in Carondelet with two on-duty officers just after 1 a.m. CT (2 a.m. ET) when the shooting happened, Chief John Hayden said at a news conference outside St. Louis University Hospital where she died.

Hayden said two male officers went to one of their homes during their shift. The female officer stopped by and at some point was accidentally shot in the chest, he said. The two other officers took her to the hospital.

The chief said police are working to determine whose gun was used and if it was a service weapon. He would not comment on what happened at the home at the time of the shooting or why the three officers were there. There was no call for service before the shooting.

When asked Thursday about a police vehicle outside the hospital that has a broken back window, Hayden would only say it is being investigated.

The incident is being classified as an “accidental shooting,” Hayden said.

The officer who died was with the department for a little more than two years. The on-duty officers, both 29, have also been with the department for about two years. Their names have not been released.