Education Department launches new probes of Stanford and 5 other schools over alleged discrimination

The U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday announced investigations into Stanford University, UCLA and four other colleges over alleged ethnic discrimination, including antisemitic or Islamophobic activities, on the campuses.

The remaining schools under new scrutiny for alleged violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act include Rutgers University, the University of California, San Diego, the University of Washington and Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington.

Title VI prohibits discrimination based on race or national origin, including shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics, the department said.

Details on what led to the investigations were not clear. NBC News has reached out to the six schools that are the focus of the new probes, but has not heard back from any of them. A spokesperson for the Education Department said Tuesday the agency can’t comment on specific investigations.

The Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights launched similar investigations in November into more than a half-dozen other U.S. colleges, universities and a local school district.

The schools include Harvard University, Cornell University, Columbia University, the University of Pennsylvania, Lafayette College, Wellesley College, the Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art and the Maize Unified School District in Kansas.

Last month, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told NBC News the priorities in the investigations are protecting students on campus, protecting free speech on campus and the transparency of the probes.

Since Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7, numerous incidents have been reported at U.S. schools, with some resulting in arrests.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.