One person died in Mississippi overnight after a likely tornado tore through the town of Louin, just under 70 miles east of Jackson.

The storm was the latest in a series of extreme weather incidents over the weekend that have left a total of six people dead and nearly 500,000 without power.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced the latest death on Monday. The victim has yet to be publicly identified.

The National Weather Service is expected to survey the damage in Mississippi on Monday as residents of the South brace for more intense heat ahead.

Widespread power outages

The severe weather has been linked to more than 100 injuries across Texas and Florida.

As of early Monday morning, more than 487,000 utility customers were still without power across a swath of the South, including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas, according to the online outage tracker PowerOutage.us.

Oklahoma appeared to be the hardest hit, with nearly 300,000 customers without electricity on Sunday. By Monday morning, more than 210,000 customers remained without power.

Thunderstorms expected in the Southeast

As people across the U.S. observe the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, some severe, are expected across the Southeast.

"Juneteenth will be stormy and rainy across much of the Southeast this year," the the National Weather Service said, adding that the severe weather is expected to continue over the next few days.

Texas and Louisiana, meanwhile, face a "blistering heatwave," according to the weather service.

At least 12 million people across parts of the Gulf Coast and Southeast face a risk of severe storms capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Cities facing those threats include Mobile, New Orleans, Savannah and Tallahassee.

A damaged billboard in Ridgeland, Miss., on Friday after severe weather passed through the region. Rogelio V. Solis / AP

Flash flooding may be a concern in some of the same areas, with flood watches in effect for up to 4 million people in parts of Mississippi, Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle. Rain could fall at 1 to 2 inches per hour.

By midweek, the heavy rain may raise the risk of additional flooding across western Florida, the Mid-Atlantic and parts of the Appalachian Mountains.

A possibility of record-breaking heat in Texas

Texas, where three people were killed and more than 50 injured on Thursday after a tornado struck the city of Perryton, faced a possibility of record-breaking heat on Monday.

The heatwave is also expected to affect nearby states: At least 31 million people were under heat alerts on Monday, including parts of Texas, Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

Across these areas, temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s, combined with high humidity, are expected to lead to heat index values approaching 120 degrees.

The heat is likely to persist beyond Monday, with Texas cities including Austin, Houston and San Antonio preparing for possible record highs this week.

"Juneteenth will be a scorcher!" the National Weather Service in Houston warned in a tweet.

The weather service urged people to stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activities and take breaks in the shade as much as possible if working outside. It also recommended that local residents check in on anyone elderly, sick or without air conditioning and reminded drivers never to leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

A number of cooling centers will be open across Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott's office said.

"The State of Texas continues working around the clock to swiftly provide the necessary resources for Northeast Texas communities impacted by these horrific storms," Abbott said in a statement on Sunday. "State and local officials are on the ground to restore power and ensure the safety and well-being of our fellow Texans."