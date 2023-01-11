Ezra Miller agrees to plea guilty in Vermont burglary case

Actor Ezra Miller is expected to plea guilty to a lesser charge of trespassing in Vermont after being accused of stealing several bottles of alcohol from someone's home.

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, allegedly stole the bottles just before 5 p.m. on May 1 from a house in Stamford, police announced in August. They were later charged with unlawful trespassing, two charges for burglary into an unoccupied dwelling and petit larceny.

A clerk for Vermont Superior Court confirmed to NBC News Wednesday that the parties have come to an agreement to drop the burglary and larceny charges.

Miller is expected to enter his guilty plea at a hearing Friday in Bennington County Superior Criminal Court.

Court documents show prosecutors are proposing Miller face 89 to 90 days in a suspended sentence, as a well as a year probation and $500 fine.

The maximum sentence for the burglary charge would have been 25 years in prison, according to the charging document.

Representative for Miller did not immediately respond to comment.

Miller, best known for their role as "The Flash" in the DC Comics film franchise, has been embroiled in a series of criminal cases over recent years.

They pleaded no contest to one count of disorderly conduct and paid a $500 fine in Hilo, Hawaii, last year after yelling obscenities at patrons as they sang karaoke and grabbing a microphone from a 23-year-old woman.

In another case from Hawaii, Miller allegedly threw a chair at a 26-year-old woman during a private get-together in Pāhoa. The outcome of that incident is not immediately clear.

A Massachusetts mother was granted a temporary order of protection against Miller in June. The order, which was requested on behalf of the woman’s 12-year-old child, was granted after the judge found the child faced “substantial likelihood of immediate danger of harassment.”

Miller issued a public apology for their actions in August, saying they were committed returning to "a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller, 29, said in a statement through their spokesperson.

Despite an online campaign to remove Miller from the DC Comics franchise, "The Flash" is expected to release in June.

Actor, writer and producer Issa Rae criticized the industry for its reaction to Miller. The "Insecure" star called the situation a "microcosm of Hollywood" during an interview with Elle magazine in October.

"There’s this person who’s a repeat offender, who’s been behaving atrociously, and as opposed to shutting them down and shutting the production down, there’s an effort to save the movie and them," Rae said. "That is a clear example of the lengths that Hollywood will go to to save itself and to protect offenders."