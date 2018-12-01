Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Dance like the whole world is watching.

An off-duty FBI agent whose gun accidentally fired after it dropped out of its holster while he was doing a backflip at a Denver nightclub was taken into custody on Tuesday, jail records showed.

Chase Bishop, 29, turned himself in to the Denver County Sheriff's Department Tuesday morning and was being held in a detention center in downtown Denver. He was charged Tuesday with one count of second-degree assault, the Denver County District Attorney's Office said.

Denver police have said Bishop was dancing at a nightclub in the early hours of June 2 when the gun fell from his waistband holster and hit the floor.

When he went to grab it, the gun went off and wounded a man. He was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

And the whole thing was captured on cellphone video.