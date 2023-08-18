Fearful of 'Covid 2.0,' Maui business owners say they welcome tourism

Unsurprisingly, tourism has taken a hit since Aug. 8 when wildfires turned everything in its path to ash, forcing evacuees to jump into the ocean to escape the flames and leaving hundreds of friends and loved ones unaccounted for.

Airline passenger numbers to Maui fell 80% this week compared to the same time last year, according to the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. It estimates Hawaii’s economy has lost some $8.5 million in sales revenue each day since the wildfires erupted on Maui and the Big Island.

The total economic damage and cost could total $7 billion, Moody’s Analytics said in an initial estimate, which called the price tag “astronomical” and suggestive of a "brief but severe local recession.”

Panna Cappelli’s other art gallery in Lahaina was destroyed by wildfires. Josiah Patterson for NBC News

'Respect what is happening'

Many business owners and their employees say the only way to help the community heal is by aiding Maui’s economic recovery. That means continuing to welcome outsiders to the island.

“Come to Hawaii, but also respect what is happening,” said Maui resident Jon Baker, who owns and operates a rental car business near the normally bustling Kahului Airport.

“If you don’t see the typical aloha, it’s only because people are hurting and grieving,” he continued, referring to the spirit of love and community in Hawaiian culture. “We rely on tourism. We need it.”

Baker, who was born on Oahu and has lived on Maui for 17 years, said business has been at a “complete standstill” since the wildfires broke out. His fleet of 60 cars is sitting unused in the lot except for the six he has loaned out, free of charge, to families who lost theirs in the fires.