Felicity Huffman completes supervised release after college admissions scandal conviction

Felicity Huffman has fully paid her debt to society following her conviction in the college admissions scandal, completing supervised release and community service obligations, officials said Monday.

The 57-year-old Emmy-winning, Oscar-nominated actress pleaded guilty last year to mail fraud and honest services fraud for paying $15,000 to college fixer Rick Singer, who then cheated on the 2017 SAT exam for Huffman's daughter, Sophia Grace Macy.

Huffman's lawyer declined to discuss the case on Monday.

But representatives of the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston and the actress both confirmed to NBC News that she had completed supervised release. Huffman's representative also added that the actress has fully performed her 250 hours of community service.

The end of supervised release, most significantly, meant Huffman should have her passport back and be free to travel without restriction.

Back on Oct. 25 of last year, Huffman was released from the Federal Correctional Institution, in Northern California, on the 11th day of her 14-day sentence.

Huffman and fellow actress Lori Loughlin were the two biggest names caught up in the massive cheating scandal led by Singer, who helped wealthy and privileged parents lie on their kids' college-application resumes or unfairly boost standardized test scores.

"Full House" star Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison earlier this year, and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, to five months behind bars for their roles in the far-reaching college admissions plot. They're scheduled to surrender themselves to federal prison shortly before Thanksgiving, next month.