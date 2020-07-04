First Los Angeles police officer dies from COVID-19

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced Saturday that one of its officers has died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The death of Senior Detention Officer Erica McAdoo on Friday night marked the first officially confirmed COVID-19 death for the department, Officer Tony Im said Saturday.

"She lost her valiant battle with coronavirus late yesterday," the LAPD said in a statement. "She is survived by her loving family.

"Please keep them in your prayers, along with the 287 Department employees who are currently at home after having been exposed to or have tested positive for COVID-19."

The LAPD has not been as hard hit by the coronavirus as the New York Police Department, which marked its first officer death from COVID-19 in May. Nearly one in five NYPD officers were out sick in March as the virus spread through the department.