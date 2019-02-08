Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 8, 2019, 1:45 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

Five kids are accused of killing a 24-year-old man outside his Tennessee home, in what police said Friday was an attempted robbery.

Three girls, ages 12, 14 and 15, and two boys, ages 13 and 16, were charged with criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of Kyle Yorlets, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Yorlets was shot outside his Nashville home Thursday, made it back inside and was found by a roommate, police said. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The juveniles fled in a stolen red pickup truck. They were arrested late Thursday night at a Walmart about six miles west from where Yorlets was shot, police said. A gun and a stolen vehicle were found with the kids.

All five suspects are being held at a juvenile detention center.

Yorlets was a Belmont University graduate, originally from Pennsylvania, police said. He worked at a Nashville restaurant and played in a local band.