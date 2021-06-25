SURFSIDE, FLA. — As crews worked through the night searching for nearly 100 people unaccounted for after the collapse of a 12-story condo building in Florida, their loved ones clung to hope.

"Hopefully, they are in hospital, and they don't have a way of communicating with me and they are alive — that's all I wish," said Nicholas Fernandez, who has not heard from close friends from Argentina since the condominium building in the beachfront community collapsed around 1:30 a.m.

The doctor, singer and their daughter, who Fernadez called exceptional people, were in Florida to escape the Covid-19 pandemic in Argentina.

"It's not fair," he said. "It's just unfair."

Rubble hangs from a partially collapsed building in Surfside north of Miami Beach, on June 24, 2021. Eva Marie Uzcategui / AFP - Getty Images

The slow and methodical search for survivors involves rescue teams searching from below, using a parking garage, as well as from the top of the destruction, the county mayor said, and officials said they were not giving up.

"It's difficult, but it's hope. You know, the opportunity of why we're here, and it's a chance," Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said Thursday evening. "So we — heads up, and we keep going."

Video showed a boy being rescued from the rubble and carried over the shoulder of a firefighter Thursday morning.

One person was confirmed dead, and dozens more remained missing Thursday night.

Officials have identified 99 people who are unaccounted for, but some of those people may not have been in the building, said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who called Thursday "the most tragic day this community can remember."

"We are working around the clock to search and rescue people in this rubble," the mayor said.

Rolando Moreno was among those waiting to hear about his best friend.

Moreno got a call from another friend around 6 a.m. Thursday, asking if he had heard about the collapse. Moreno realized it was his friend's building, but it wasn't until he called his friend's sister that he learned he was missing.

"I'm holding out hope, I'm praying," Moreno said. "... If you're out there, just keep fighting."

Family members of the first lady of Paraguay, Silvana López Moreira, were among the missing, including her sister, the brother-in-law, the couple's three children and a worker accompanying the family, Paraguay's Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo said.

Jenny Urgelles told NBC Miami that she had been trying to reach her parents since 5:30 a.m. She said she couldn't understand how such a thing could happen in the United States, and in what she called one of the most beautiful and nicest cities in South Florida.

"I can't believe this has actually happened," she told the station. "... You see the photos, and they're so awful."

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency, which allows federal assistance to the area and those affected.

President Joe Biden earlier Thursday pledged any federal aid requested and he said the government was ready to move resources to help immediately.