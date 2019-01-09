Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Kalhan Rosenblatt

An 86-year-old Florida woman is accused of beating her 89-year-old husband to death with her walking cane inside the couple's home.

Ramona Maxine Lund was arrested after her husband, Francis Joseph Lund, was found dead in their home, Santa Rosa Sheriff Bob Johnson announced during a press conference on Monday. Police said the scene was originally believed to be a medical emergency but was later determined to be a crime scene.

Neighbors called police on Saturday after seeing Ramona Lund standing over her husband's body, believing he had fallen down, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

Ramona Maxine Lund under arrest. Investigators say Lund fatally beat her 89-year-old husband with a walking cane, Jan. 6, 2019. Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office / AP

After police arrived, they determined that Francis Lund had suffered blunt force trauma to the head, and officers later found the cane covered in blood inside the home.

Officials are now working to determine if Ramona Lund has the mental capacity to stand trial.

"Based on observations of my investigators, as well as other personnel, when you interact with her on a personal level, when you ask her questions, it's clear that she's confused," Johnson said, according to the News Journal.

State Attorney Bill Eddins said during the press conference that his office is working with the Public Defender's office to expedite a competency evaluation.

The News Journal reported that it was unclear if Ramona Lund suffered from a condition such as dementia, but when officials spoke with her, she was unaware of where she was and what time it was.

“If someone suffers from dementia, they are not going to become competent, they are going to stay that way,” Public Defender Bruce Miller, who is representing Ramona Lund, told the News Journal.

Police records show that Ramona Lund is being held on $250,000 bond.