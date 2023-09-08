Former Philadelphia officer charged with murder in fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry

A former Philadelphia officer who fatally shot Eddie Irizarry as he sat in his car faces murder and other charges, district attorney Larry Krasner announced Friday.

Officer Mark Dial turned himself in Friday morning, Krasner said. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Dial, a five-year veteran, was fired from the Philadelphia Police Department after security video showed him fatally shooting Eddie Jose Irizarry on Aug. 14, seconds after pulling up next to his vehicle.

Eddie Jose Irizarry. via NBC Philadelphia

Krasner, who played videos of the encounter before announcing the charges, said the footage was "extremely difficult to watch."

"In some ways and for some people, they will be traumatic," he said.

Shaka Johnson, an attorney for Irizarry’s family, previously said that Irizarry, who moved from Puerto Rico when he was 19 and spoke very little English, had been driving erratically and was pulled over by police. He was seated inside his car when he was shot.

Irizarry was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.