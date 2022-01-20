FRIGG pacifiers by Mushie & Co pose choking hazard, recalled

FRIGG silicone pacifiers that were sold between April and December of last year have been recalled because they present a choking hazard for infants, according to the company that makes them and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Mushie & Co announced the recall Wednesday after receiving more than 200 reports that the silicone nipples had detached from the plastic shield of pacifier, according to the company. No injuries have been reported.

FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers. CPSC

More than 300,000 of the affected pacifiers were sold, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The pacifiers were sold on the company's website, Amazon, at TJ Maxx and at some baby boutiques for about $8 a piece or $15 for two.

They came in more than 40 colors and two designs, one that is round and one that has scalloped sides, according to the company. They also are sold in two sizes: 0–6 months and 6–18 months.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said people with the pacifiers should stop using them immediately.

"To obtain a full refund or credit, consumers should cut the silicone nipple from the base of the pacifier and send a photograph of both the detached silicone nipple and the base of the pacifier to Mushie & Co at: mushie.com/pages/recalls," the company instructed. Then the pacifiers should be thrown out.