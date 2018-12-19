Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Elisha Fieldstadt

The late George H.W. Bush's famed service dog Sully was welcomed back with applause to his training facility in New York, where he will briefly stay before his next assignment.

Sully arrived Wednesday at America's VetDogs in Smithtown, New York during an event attended by area politicians and showed off some of his skills in front of the cameras.

The service dog will spend the holidays at America's VetDogs in Smithtown before he is sent to provide stress relief and comfort to service members going through physical and occupational therapy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

The 2-year-old yellow lab will be joined there by fellow canines Marine Sgt. Dillon, a black Lab, and Army Sgt. Truman, a chocolate English Lab, according to America's VetDogs, an organization that trains and places service dogs with military veterans.

Sully, who is named for “miracle on the Hudson” pilot Chesley B. “Sully” Sullenberger III, was sent to assist Bush, who suffered from Parkinson's disease, in June.

The service dog gained national and international attention after Bush died last month and a photo of Sully lying near his flag-covered casket went viral. The Instagram account dedicated to the dog has 264,000 followers.

George W. Bush wrote on Instagram that the family would miss Sully, but "we’re comforted to know he’ll bring the same joy to his new home, Walter Reed, that he brought to 41."