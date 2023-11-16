H.S. football coach is fired after holding a baptism for players after practice

A Georgia high school football coach who was criticized for holding a baptism on school grounds for some of his players has been fired weeks later.

Superintendent Kristen Waters said this week that the coach was dismissed from coaching Tattnall County High School for reasons unrelated to the baptism, but for an incident after a Nov. 3 game. She did not provide further details.

"The safety and security of our students is paramount to Tattnall County Board of Education," Waters said in a statement to NBC affiliate WSAV of Savannah. "Based on the outcome of an investigation into an incident that occurred Friday night, November 3rd while traveling after the football game, the District decided that it would seek a Head football coach that aligned with the best interests of the students."

"As to any other allegations, the District does not comment during ongoing investigations," the statement said.

Waters did not name the coach in her statement, but WSAV identified him as Isaac Ferrell. Ferrell could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.

Weeks before his firing, Ferrell had been criticized by the Freedom From Religion Foundation for inviting a pastor to baptize players on school grounds after a practice on Oct. 23.

In a video shared on the football team's Facebook page, the pastor instructed a player to sit in a large tub full of water.

"I baptize you now, my brother, in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit," the pastor said before dunking the player under the water.

In all, 20 players stepped forward to be baptized, the Facebook post stated.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation, which calls itself a "state/church watchdog," accused Ferrell of “abusing his position” and said it was informed about the baptism by a concerned community member.

A staff attorney with the foundation, Chris Line, wrote a letter to Waters saying that the baptism was a "constitutional violation" and that Ferrell should not be allowed to baptize or preach to students. Line said the district needed to "refrain from infusing its football program with religion."

"We write to request that the District investigate this situation and ensure that this school-sponsored religious coercion ends immediately," the Nov. 1 letter read. "All coaches and staff should be instructed regarding their obligations as public school employees."

One parent told WSAV that she was happy her son participated in the baptism.

"I was extremely proud of him because he made the decision on his own," Latifa Johnson said. "I didn’t have to hold his hand, and he did it because he wanted to do it."

Johnson said she found out about it from the team's Facebook post.

"It was so sweet because you see the boys and they looked like they wanted it," she said. "You know, like everyone looked excited, from the ones I was able to see."

The Freedom From Religion Foundation said it is illegal for public school coaches to intertwine their religious beliefs or activities with their team.

"Student athletes have the First Amendment right to be free from religious indoctrination when participating in their public school’s athletics program," the group wrote.

After Ferrell's termination, Line released another statement saying the foundation was "glad they are looking for a new coach who will abide by his constitutional duties."