'Glee' actor Blake Jenner arrested on DUI charge in California

“Glee” actor Blake Jenner was arrested and charged with driving under the influence earlier this month in Burbank, California.

The actor, 29, was pulled over after he failed to stop at a red light around 11:30 p.m. on July 9 in the area of San Fernando Boulevard and Angeleno Avenue, the Burbank Police Department said.

Jenner displayed "the objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication,” police said.

He consented to performing field sobriety tests but “Mr. Jenner did not perform the tests as demonstrated and instructed,” according to officials.

Authorities determined that Jenner was under the influence “of an unknown alcoholic beverage and unable to safety operate a motor vehicle," police said. He was charged with DUI, a misdemeanor.

He has since been released with a citation to appear in court at a later date, according to police.

NBC News has reached out to his representatives for comment.

Jenner starred as Ryder Lynn in "Glee" from 2012 to 2015 and guest starred as Adam Foster in the TV series “Supergirl,” according to IMDb.

He married actor Melissa Benoist, who also starred in "Glee" and "Supergirl," in 2015. Benoist filed for divorce at the end of 2016, citing irreconcilable differences, People magazine reported.

In November 2019, Benoist revealed in an emotional Instagram video she was a survivor of domestic violence, but didn’t name her former partner’s name.

Jenner shared his own post in October 2020 about “a personal situation made public in late-2019.”

“I take full responsibility and accountability for the hurt that I inflicted during my relationship with my past partner — emotionally, mentally and yes, physically,” he wrote.