Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to miss next game after being put on NFL Covid protocol

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who indicated earlier this year that he was "immunized," will miss the team's next game after reports surfaced that he tested positive for Covid-19, the Packers announced Wednesday.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that Rodgers, 37, is in the NFL’s Covid-19 protocol program and declined to comment on the superstar's vaccination status.

"I'm not going to get into any of our coaches' or players' vaccination status," he said during a news briefing, adding that first-round draft pick Jordan Love will start in place of Rodgers on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rodgers is the second Packer this week to test positive for Covid. On Tuesday, practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert tweeted his diagnosis and was placed on the reserve list.

According to the National Football League's health and safety protocols, Rodgers must spend a minimum of 10 days away from the team and can return only after he is asymptomatic. In July, the league said that if a team has a Covid outbreak among unvaccinated players and a game cannot be rescheduled, that team is subject to a forfeit, NBC Sports reported.

"We're all concerned, everybody in this building. It's just something we have to learn to deal with," LaFleur said.

In August, Rodgers told reporters that he had been "immunized" and went on to say that some teammates were not vaccinated and called it a "personal decision."

When asked if he is aware of Rodgers' current vaccination status, LaFleur declined to comment.

"Everybody has to make their own personal decision" about getting vaccinated, LaFleur said. "That's just what it is."