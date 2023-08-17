Hawaii family describes harrowing escape from Lahaina and loss of 5 homes to Maui wildfire

Cardenas’ family suffered no injuries in a fast-moving wildfire that has become the deadliest in modern U.S. history, with a death toll that reached 110 Wednesday, but it devastated them in another way, said his uncle, Pedro Haro.

Haro, who grew up in the historic seaside community that was once the capital of the Hawaiian kingdom, said that five homes of relatives who live in Lahaina were completely destroyed in the fire.

Twenty people in his family lost nearly everything, he said.

Cardenas, a barista, said the apartment where he lived with his mother and two siblings was among those that burned. He and his mother left Lahaina the afternoon of Aug. 8, after the manager of their apartment complex went door to door telling residents to evacuate. They grabbed the little they could — birth certificates, social security cards, a computer, their pets — and fled.

It took them about two hours to drive a couple of miles to an uncle’s house in Kaanapali, just north of Lahaina, he said. In a video Cardenas shared with NBC News, flames can be seen ripping through a building just feet from the road.

In another video, giant clouds of dark smoke can be seen overhead as powerful winds batter trees.

“She was just super scared,” Cardenas said of his mother. “She didn’t know where my sister or my brother was, or my other sister and her kids.”

They had tried to return home to Lahaina, Cardenas later learned, but authorities didn’t let them. They are now in Oahu with other relatives, he said.

One of Haro’s sisters, Ana Haro, said she also lost her home — and nearly her son.

Before the fire, Ana Haro, 50, said she had driven to the other side of the island to fill up her car with fuel since powerful winds had knocked out electricity to the area early Tuesday morning.

So she wasn’t home when the flames roared into Lahaina that afternoon. And her son — a security guard who works the graveyard shift — was asleep when he awoke to the smell of smoke and their home in flames.

She later learned that he grabbed their dog and ran.

“He couldn’t see anything around him and he couldn’t hear anybody,” she said, adding that residents had already evacuated.

The smoke made him sick, Ana Haro said, but he eventually made it to safety and is staying in a hotel on the other side of Maui.

Many in the family are now in Oahu, Pedro Haro said, and face a daunting future of trying to replace what was lost in the fire.

“It’s calling insurance, it’s FEMA,” he said, referring to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. “There’s so much stuff to do it’s just like one foot in front of the other.”

“It’s not like we’re a family of big means, but we’ll figure it out,” he added.