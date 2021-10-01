Helicopter and plane collide midair in Chandler, Arizona

Authorities in Chandler, Arizona, are on the scene of a midair collision involving a helicopter and an airplane.

The crash happened Friday morning at Chandler Airpark, the police department said in a tweet. Police asked people to avoid the area.

A helicopter collided with an airplane in the air above the Chandler Municipal Airport in Arizona early Friday morning, the Chandler Fire Department said. KPNX

The Chandler Fire Department told NBC affiliate KPNX of Phoenix that the helicopter crashed and caught fire. The plane landed safely, according to the news station. Authorities have not confirmed how many people were involved in the crash and have not provided an update on the status of those onboard.

A spokesperson for the city of Chandler, located about 22 miles southeast of Phoenix, said the National Transportation Safety Board has been contacted and will handle the crash investigation along with the Federal Aviation Administration.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.