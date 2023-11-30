Henry Kissinger remembered as influential statesman, 'war criminal'

Controversy over Henry Kissinger, the influential former secretary of state who played a pivotal role in the Vietnam War and the U.S. policy of détente during the Cold War, continued Wednesday following news of his death at age 100.

Kissinger died at his Connecticut home Wednesday, said his consulting firm, Kissinger Associates. He leaves behind a complicated legacy, with some praising him as an influential statesman during the perilous Cold War and others blaming him for U.S. policies that killed millions.

The daughters of the late President Richard Nixon said that those who worked with Kissinger did so in a partnership “that produced a generation of peace for our nation.”

“In the Nixon Administration, Dr. Kissinger conducted the lengthy and often frustrating negotiations in Paris to win peace with honor in Vietnam,” Tricia Nixon Cox and Julie Nixon Eisenhower said in a statement.

A piece published on Rolling Stone magazine's website, however, called Kissinger a “war criminal” after news of his death emerged. The HuffPost website also used the term.

In “The Nation,” editorial board member Greg Grandin, a Yale University history professor, wrote that Kissinger’s policies “brought death, destruction, and misery to millions of people.”

Other reactions on social media blamed Kissinger for the bombing of Cambodia by the U.S. during the Vietnam War, which was kept secret from the public at the time. The Khmer Rouge would go on to seize power in Cambodia in 1975 and begin a reign of terror that led to the deaths of an estimated 2 million Cambodians.