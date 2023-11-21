Highway patrol officer fatally shoots man on Southern California interstate

LOS ANGELES — A California Highway Patrol officer fatally shot a man during a scuffle on a closed interstate Sunday, officials said, in a disturbing confrontation that appeared to be filmed by a bystander.

The shooting happened about 3:15 p.m. on Interstate 105, on a section of the freeway in the Southern California community of Lynwood, according to a statement from California Attorney General Rob Bonta, whose office is investigating the confrontation.

About two dozen motorists called 911 to report a man walking on I-105, a main thoroughfare that goes through South Los Angeles communities and ends at L.A. International Airport, law enforcement sources told NBC News.

The CHP had stopped all traffic in one direction of I-105 before the officer approached the man.

Video circulating on social media appeared to show the CHP officer tangled with a man on the pavement before shots rang out. In the video, the man is on his back, seemingly trying to grab at the officer, as the officer apparently tries to restrain him.

At one point, the officer seems to punch the man with one hand and then reach for his service weapon with the other. As the officer is getting up, he begins shooting at the man at close range, firing multiple rounds while stepping back. The man remains motionless on the ground, with the officer pointing the gun at him for at least a minute before the video cuts out.

It was unclear what happened before the video recording began. It was also unclear whether the man was armed.

The California Highway Patrol did not immediately comment. The county coroner's office did not immediately release the man’s identity pending notification of next of kin.

Andrew Blankstein reported from Los Angeles and David K. Li from New York City.