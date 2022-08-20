Woman dies after falling while hiking in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge

A woman died after she fell 100 feet while hiking in the Columbia River Gorge, outside Portland, Oregon, on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The woman, who wasn't immediately identified, was hiking with a group of friends at Wisendanger Falls, part of federal parkland better known for nearby Multnomah Falls, when she fell shortly after 1 p.m., local fire and sheriff's officials said.

Bystanders administered CPR as Corbett Fire Department rescuers and Multnomah County Sheriffs Office deputies responded and then hiked 1.3 miles from a trailhead to the location of the fall, the fire department said in a statement.

The woman was declared dead at the scene, officials said. The sheriff's office said she suffered an injury to her head.

The county's search and rescue team was dispatched to help bring the woman's body down the trail.

The sheriff's department said the hikers had been using Larch Mountain Trail #441, which leads from the mountain's peak waterfalls including Wahkeena and Multnomah.

The identity of the woman would be released after her next of kin are notified, the sheriff’s office said.

The area is about 30 miles east of Portland.

The National Park Service says Multnomah Falls is the most visited natural recreation site in the Pacific Northwest.