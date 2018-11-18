Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Corky Siemaszko

The call for action against the "Forces of Organized Perversion" landed in the inboxes of conservative Roman Catholics across the country just before Election Day.

“Have you had enough?” activist Randy Engel wrote in a column that first appeared on the conservative website RenewAmerica.com. “Or will you wait until the Homosexual Collective’s hobnail boot is pressed on the neck of your prone body or that of your child or grandchild before reacting?”

“Cast your vote for God, family, and nation,” she wrote.

Many Catholics say they are worried that activists like Engel are the vanguard of a new offensive by ultra-conservative Catholic groups that see the growing acceptance of LGBTQ Catholics by Pope Francis and other reformers as a mortal threat to their church.

Websites like Church Militant, LifeSite News and the Lepanto Institute are ratcheting up the rhetoric while replacing polite and prayerful discourse with personal attacks on supporters of gay Catholics, they say.

Meanwhile, anti-gay activists have increasingly been disrupting gatherings of LGBTQ Catholics and their supporters, a phenomenon first reported by the National Catholic Reporter. Just this month, a group of Dominican nuns in suburban Milwaukee hired security guards to keep more than two dozen anti-gay protesters off their property where they were hosting a retreat for gay clergy.

Fordham University theologian Jason Steidl has coined a name for them.

“I call them the 'Catholic alt-right,'” Steidl told NBC News. “We haven’t seen anything like this before. I think they are part of a bigger cultural movement. These people have hitched their wagons to Trump’s presidency, to his tactics.”

They have also tried to weaponize the Pennsylvania grand jury report released in August that named more than 300 “predator priests” to scapegoat homosexuals, never mind that many of the 1,000 victimized children were girls.

“They inject fear, hatred and homophobia into religious discourse,” said the Rev. James Martin, a Jesuit priest and author of “Building a Bridge: How the Catholic Church and the LGBT Community Can Enter into a Relationship of Respect, Compassion and Sensitivity.”

“They use the same tactics as the political alt-right: lies, personal vilification and demonization of minority groups,” he said.

Michael Voris at his desk at St. Michael's Media where RealCatholicTV.com is recorded in Ferndale, Michigan on Oct. 11, 2010. Paul Sancya / AP file

Michael Voris, who heads Church Militant, rejected the label "Catholic alt-right," calling it “nonapplicable and stupid.” He said all they are doing is vocally defending their faith and see President Donald Trump as an ally. He once compared Trump to Constantine, the first Roman emperor to convert to Christianity.

Voris agreed that conservative Catholics are more focused now on the LGBTQ community, but said it’s because “the news [of the Pennsylvania grand jury report] has certainly multiplied under Pope Francis.”

“I don’t whip up crowds to stone them,” he said. “We’re not a bunch of Muslims in Saudi Arabia chopping peoples’ heads off.”

But the gay lifestyle is a sin, Voris said, and he’s speaking from personal experience.

“I lived a gay lifestyle for a number of years,” said Voris, who said he is now celibate.

Mike Hichborn of the Lepanto Institute also bristled at the Catholic alt-right label.

"The Lepanto Institute does not stand for anything beyond the absolute and immutable teachings of the Catholic Church," Hichborn wrote in an email. "That does not make us 'alt-right' but fully faithful."

Marianne Duddy-Burke, who heads DignityUSA, an organization that focuses on gay rights within the Catholic Church, said these groups have been emboldened by Trump, who "has legitimized attacks against entire groups of people and these people are following his example to go after gay Catholics.”

And they’re not just casting aspersions.

Since 2007, New Ways Ministry has tracked 80 Catholic church workers who they say lost their jobs after they were outed as gay, or supportive of gays. In some cases they lost their jobs after Catholic alt-right activists scoured their social media postings for “evidence” and told their employers.

On the group’s website, there is a man who they say was fired by the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland after he “liked” a Facebook posting about a gay couple’s wedding and a Florida teacher who was pressured to resign after administrators at her Catholic high school learned she and her partner were engaged.

Perhaps one of the most extreme examples of harassment was endured by Aaron Bianco, a gay man married to another man who told the New Ways ministry that he resigned from his job at a San Diego parish as a pastoral minister after more than a year of abuse. He said he received death threats, had his tires slashed, got hundreds of harassing letters, phone calls and emails, and was physically attacked after a Mass.

Bishop Robert W. McElroy speaks during a news conference in which he was introduced as the Bishop of the Diocese of San Diego on March 3, 2015, in San Diego. Lenny Ignelzi / AP file

"They broke into the office/rectory and spray painted" an anti-gay slur on the conference wall, he wrote in an email to friends.

The final straw, he said, was when LifeSite News and the Lepanto Institute published an article about him that included family photos and his address. It also called for San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy to fire Bianco.

"Probably 95 percent of Catholics are fine," Bianco said. "The people in my parish are great. It's just these fringe groups that have been able to garner so much attention. The problem is no one has put them in check."

Hichborn denied outing Bianco and defended their coverage. He wrote that Bianco's sexuality was no secret and "all we did was report those public facts."

"It is just as absurd for the Catholic Church to employ active homosexuals as it would be to employ a practicing witch, a practicing abortionist, a Freemason or a Communist," he wrote. "Sodomy is completely inimical to the most basic teachings of the Catholic faith."

NBC News also reached out the Canada-based LifeSite but got no response.

Bianco said McElroy came to his defense and then found himself on the receiving end of abuse. But McElroy is the exception, not the rule, said Francis DeBernardo of New Ways Ministry.

If you think the anti-sodomite bigotry in the Church is bad, you should see Hell. — Savonarola (@inDeosperavi) September 19, 2017

“The U.S. bishops have done absolutely nothing to respond to the very vicious and violent way these groups are threatening people,” DeBernardo said. “These are things the bishops really should have been speaking out against. But they are afraid of these groups.”

Martin agreed.

“Some bishops promote sites like LifeSite,” he said. “I know some people read them in Rome. ... These groups are very small, but they have an outsize influence and a very big voice. Fear and hatred are remarkably motivating for some people.”

In response to repeated requests for comment from NBC News, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released the following response from their spokesman Bishop Christopher Coyne of Burlington, Vermont:

"The promotion and defense of the faith should invite an encounter with the merciful love of Christ and contribute to a more civil and peaceful dialogue in our church and society," he said. "I urge my brothers and sisters to exercise extreme caution before giving credence to anyone who instigates shameful, digital stoning as a way to defend the Church. Catholic participation in the public square should be marked by both fidelity to the Gospel and to charity toward all our fellow citizens."