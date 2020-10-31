Illegal Halloween party with nearly 400 people shut down by deputies in NYC

The sheriff's office in New York City said Saturday its deputies shut down an illegal Halloween party of more than 387 people that violated emergency orders prohibiting large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The police bust occurred at around 1 a.m. on Saturday in a Brooklyn warehouse.

A photo released by the New York City Sheriff's Office shows a sea of people inside the warehouse who are not physically distancing. Some people were seen wearing face masks while others were not.

10/31/20 @ 0100HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bar/party inside warehouse at 23 Meadow Street, Brooklyn: 387+ people violation of emergency orders, 9 organizers charged with multiple misdemeanors, Administrative Code, Health Code & Alcoholic Beverage Control Law offenses. pic.twitter.com/qKxvqRtpWt — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) October 31, 2020

Deputies said they found three bars inside the party as well as a music DJ for what appeared to be a Halloween-themed celebration, NBC New York reported.

At least nine people described by officials as organizers of the party were charged with multiple misdemeanors and health violations for allegedly disregarding city and state coronavirus emergency orders, according to the NYC Sheriff's Office.

Some other party attendees were charged for resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and violating orders banning mass gatherings, NBC New York reported.

The party shutdown comes days after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that he is seeing a very "worrisome” increase in coronavirus infections across the city's five boroughs.

The city reported 3,604 new coronavirus cases this week, marking a 12.6 percent since the week prior.

"We cannot allow that number to keep growing," de Blasio said Thursday, adding that a possible second wave could lead to "huge restrictions."