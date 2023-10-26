Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend charged with assault in connection with domestic altercation

Marvel actor Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari turned herself in to New York police Wednesday night and was arrested on charges of assault and criminal mischief, a police spokesperson said.

Jabbari was arrested at Manhattan's 10th Precinct seven months after a domestic altercation between her and Majors. Both charges are misdemeanors, and she was released with a desk appearance ticket, police said. Majors was arrested in March and accused of assaulting Jabbari.

Jabbari's attorney for comment did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Manhattan district attorney's office said Thursday it would not be prosecuting the case "because it lacks prosecutorial merit."

"The matter is now closed and sealed," a spokesperson said.

The district attorney’s office said in a court filing this week that it "would decline to prosecute any charges brought by the NYPD against Ms. Jabbari related to the belated allegations made by defendant [Majors] regarding the incident on March 25, 2023."

The filing effectively means Jabbari ultimately will not be prosecuted for any crime in the case.

Hours before Jabbari's arrest, a judge denied a motion to dismiss the assault case against Majors and set a trial date for Nov. 29.

Priya Chaudhry, Majors’ attorney, has maintained her client’s innocence and said he was, in fact, the one who was assaulted.

At the time of Majors’ arrest, police said Jabbari had “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition” after an altercation with Majors in a taxi. Jabbari and Majors had been dating for several years before the incident.

Majors, a California native and graduate of Yale, had a meteoric rise in Hollywood before the allegations. He had starred in “Creed III,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and the critically acclaimed 2019 independent film “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.” He is also starring in the coming Marvel film “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.”