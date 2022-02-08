Judge tells accused Michigan school shooter's parents not to communicate in court

A judge on Tuesday prohibited the parents of the accused Michigan school shooter from making any gestures or communicating with each other in court, saying they were being "disruptive" and "disrespectful."

Prosecutors had complained that Jennifer and James Crumbley, who were each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School, had allegedly mouthed the words “I love you” during in-person and virtual court hearings on Dec. 14 and Jan. 7.

District Court Judge Julie Nicholson admonished the defendants from any communication with each other while court is in session.

"Mr. and Mrs. Crumbley, this is a court proceeding," Nicholson told the defendants as they were seated at the defense table, separated by two defense attorneys.

"While maybe I'm looking away or someone else is looking away, you're not to have communication with each other. It's disruptive. It's disrespectful."

The judge's ruling came before a preliminary hearing on Tuesday to determine if there's enough evidence to send Jennifer and James Crumbley to trial.

Their son, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, is accused of gunning down four people at his high school. The teenager is being charged as an adult and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

