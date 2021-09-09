Justice Department agrees to review Columbus, Ohio, police after fatal shootings

The Department of Justice has agreed to review the practices of the Columbus, Ohio, police department, the city's mayor announced.

Mayor Andrew J. Ginther and City Attorney Zach Klein in April requested a review of the Columbus Division of Police. The request was made in the wake of several police shootings in the city, including the deaths of Andre Hill in December and Ma’Khia Bryant in April.

"This is the first time in our city's history that the DOJ has been invited to review CPD, and for the first time that they've come in under the community-oriented policing services arm," Ginther said at a press conference Thursday.

The mayor said the DOJ's involvement is "not about one particular officer, policy or incident."

"Rather, this is about reforming the entire institution of policing in Columbus," he said. "We look forward to the DOJ's involvement in that continued process."

Elaine Bryant, the chief of police, praised the news saying that it would provide the department an opportunity "to grow, build and improve."

“This decision by the Department of Justice means we would have a partner with deep resources and expertise to help us achieve this. This opens the door for collaboration with experts from across the country," she said.

"We can benefit from their experience and knowledge to help us improve our policies and the way that we serve this city. They will help us become even stronger, a more efficient organization.”

The chief said research and findings show the department needs to improve on several areas, including use of force, training, diversity, bias-based policing and de-escalation. The Justice Department's review, however, will not be limited to just those areas, she said.

At a press conference in June when Bryant was named police chief, she said one of the main reasons she took the job was to help "service the community and this division," but that goal cannot be reached without some help.

“This is not something we can do alone," she said. "We have to be open to the possibility that we don’t have all the answers."