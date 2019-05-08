Breaking News Emails
The Justice Department told lawmakers that it would recommend President Trump assert executive privilege to the full Mueller report and supporting documents as the House Judiciary Committee planned to move ahead with plans to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress, deepening a constitutional clash between the Trump administration and congressional Democrats.
In a letter sent Tuesday night to committee chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., after negotiations between the committee lawyers and Justice Department over accessing redacted portions of the report, Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd called the panel’s continued demands for materials “unreasonable” and urged them to delay Wednesday’s scheduled vote to initiate the contempt process.
“If the committee decides to proceed in spite of this request, however, the Attorney General will advise the President to make a protective assertion of executive privilege,” Boyd wrote.
Nadler responded sharply, calling the Justice Department’s continued obstruction of congressional oversight requests “dangerous.”
"The Department’s decision reflects President Trump’s blanket defiance of Congress’s constitutionally mandated duties. In the coming days, I expect that Congress will have no choice but to confront the behavior of this lawless Administration,” Nadler said in a statement.
The Justice Department’s letter said that providing all the materials requested by Democrats would put ongoing investigations at risk, and in the case of grand jury material “force the Department to ignore existing law.” Assertion of privilege would be consistent with past administration practice.
Nadler disagreed. "This is, of course, not how executive privilege works,” he said in a statement late Tuesday.“The White House waived these privileges long ago, and the department seemed open to sharing these materials with us earlier today. The department’s legal arguments are without credibility, merit, or legal or factual basis.”
Nadler said the committee would proceed with consideration of the contempt citation as planned.
At the morning committee hearing, lawmakers will consider and debate a 27-page contempt report and whether to recommend the full House support contempt.
During the congressional contempt proceeding, the resolution and report will be debated and voted on by committee members.
Should the committee vote to accept the report and hold Barr in contempt, the resolution and report will move to the floor for a full vote in the House to authorize legal proceedings.
In mid-April, Nadler issued a subpoena for the full Mueller report and key underlying evidence, setting a May 1 deadline for Barr to provide the materials. That day, Nadler rejected a limited offer from Barr that would have allowed 12 members of Congress to view a less-redacted version of the report in person but permit them from discussing it with other members of Congress.
On the May 1 deadline, Barr sent a letter to Nadler laying out his reasons for not submitting the report. The attorney general was scheduled to appear before the House Judiciary Committee the following day, but declined to appear.
On May 3, Nadler wrote Barr asking him to make a good faith effort to comply with the subpoena by Monday. That deadline was missed, and that same day, the committee announced a markup of a contempt citation for the attorney general. Later that day, the DOJ proposed to the committee a meeting to begin negotiation of “an acceptable accommodation” on access to the full report on Wednesday afternoon.
Nadler has asked for this meeting five times over the past six weeks, in letters on March 25, April 1, April 11, April 19, and May 3.