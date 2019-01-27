Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 27, 2019, 9:13 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

A deputy in Kentucky responding to reports of someone throwing rocks at semi-trucks driving on a road in the Danville area was injured in a rollover crash Sunday morning when a large rock smashed through his windshield.

The Boyle County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the deputy was traveling on Lexington Road early in the morning when a rock was hurled from a car driving in the opposite direction.

The rock struck the deputy in the face causing him to lose control of his squad car. It struck several trees before turning over multiple times, the department said. A photo posted by the sheriff’s department shows the deputy’s wrecked SUV on its side with the extensive damage to the rear and front of the vehicle.

The deputy, identified by NBC-affiliate WLEX as Philip Dean, was injured in the crash but is expected to make a full recovery.

A Boyle County Sheriff’s official told WLEX that Dean initially “thought he got shot” when he was hit in the face with the rock.

Authorities are still searching for the person who threw the rock and said they could face charges of wanton endangerment and felony assault, according to WLEX.