In Lahaina, an impromptu concert offers a moment of joy and release after wildfire

LAHAINA, Hawaii — More than 700 residents —tightly bonded by a deadly wildfire that swept through their small seaside town — managed to escape reality on Sunday as an impromptu concert eased away the sorrow even if just for a while.

Many of those who stood under the bright sun or sat on the sands of Honokowai Beach Park either lost their homes or knew someone who had in the Aug. 8 fire that killed at least 115 people.

As of Sunday, hundreds of people remained unaccounted for. But through the tears of some, most found a way to smile past the pain as they sang along to songs from different bands, including the popular Reggae group Common Kings.

“I wanted some good times because we’ve all been through some bad times. We lost a lot in Lahaina and now we’re all together to hug our friends and family and be here laughing and dancing,” said Santos Balenzuela, 24, who lost his house and bartending assistant job as a result of the wildfire.

Santos Balenzuela, 24, lost his home and bartending assistant job after the Aug. 8 wildfire. Deon Hampton/NBC News

He said in the days following the wildfire he slept in his car and then resorted to couch surfing. Now, he’s staying at a hotel with assistance through the Red Cross.

Some in the crowd said they felt compelled to help uplift Lahaina and give support as needed.

“I feel that I have so many friends and family who lost everything. It’s about the sense of community and culture,” said Katie Shappelle, who moved to Maui five years ago, but came out Sunday to support friends and give respect to those who lost their lives and possessions.

The hourslong concert, which included donated food and drinks, was the idea of local volunteers who suddenly decided to put on music in the park, a longstanding gathering place for local residents. Word spread quickly once the musical acts began to perform.

Katie Shappell said she came out to support those who lost everything in the wildfire. Deon Hampton/NBC News

Sheldon Tateyama, 49, said he donated all of the musical equipment for the park concert.

“It was just to uplift everybody. So many people are still trying to live day by day,” said Tateyama who said his 23-year-old daughter, who is seven months pregnant, lost her home. “I’m still at a loss for words.”

Along the shore, residents fished, biked and played volleyball without a net. People took group pictures and relaxed in lawn chairs. The sounds of calming oceans waves pushes back and forth. As the day wore down, the orange sun began to set.

Many who attended said the music was a way to forget about grief.

“People just came out. It was something to get us to smile. It was something to bring us together,” said Faiva Fonohema, 18. “It’s been hectic but we haven’t had time to grieve. When all of this is over, then we can grieve.”