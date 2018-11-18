Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Farnoush Amiri

The latest U.S. Rhodes Scholar class includes 21 women, the most ever in a single class, the organization announced on Saturday. Also, nearly half of 32 selected to receive the annual scholarship are first-generation Americans and immigrants.

The esteemed scholarship is awarded to students from more than 320 U.S. colleges and universities.

This year's cohort also admitted a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient for the first time and included scholars representing more than 64 countries.

The Rhodes Trust provides full financial assistance for scholars to pursue a degree at the University of Oxford for two or three years.

The total value for the competitive scholarship is from $70,000 per year up to as much as $250,000 for scholars who remain at Oxford for up to four years of study.

The process for applicants is two-fold. First students must be endorsed by their college or university and then selection committee members in the U.S. districts where students reside invite potential candidates for an in-person interviews.

This year more than 2,500 students sought out endorsement from their respective institutions, with only 880 being selected from 281 American colleges and universities.