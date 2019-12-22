At least 35 injured in 63-vehicle highway pileup in Virginia

A major highway pileup in York County, Virginia, Sunday morning resulted in at least 35 people injured and a sizable traffic snarl.
The 63-vehicle wreck shut down traffic on Interstate 64 after what appeared to a chain-reaction accident, according to the Virginia State Police. Though authorities are still investigating the cause of the collision, state police said there were fog and ice conditions on Queens Creek bridge when the accident occurred at about 7:51 a.m. local time.
The injuries range from minor to life threatening, police said. No fatalities were reported.
A spokesman for Riverside Regional Medical Center tweeted Sunday that the center was treating 25 of those injured, one of whom was in serious condition.
Both lanes were shut down for a period of time before authorities were able to reopen the east-bound lanes in the late morning hours. Drivers were asked to avoid the highway, throwing a wrench into holiday travel plans.
More than 104 million Americans are expected to travel by automobiles this holiday season, the most on record, according to analytic company INRIX.