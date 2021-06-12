At least six people shot, three killed in Cleveland

Three people were killed and at least six people were shot in an early morning shooting Saturday in Cleveland, police said.

No other details were released, but it was one of multiple mass shootings to occur Friday and Saturday around the country.

At least 14 people were injured early Saturday in a shooting in Austin, Texas, where two people were in critical condition, said interim police Chief Joseph Chacon. Most of the victims appeared to be innocent bystanders.

"This is one of the most significant incidents that we've ever had happen in our city," Chacon said.

One of two suspects was arrested Saturday evening, and investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the two, Chacon said.

In Dallas, four adults and a 4-year-old were shot Friday and sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. Police had not determined what caused the shooting nor publicly identified any suspects.

In Savannah, Georgia, one person was dead and eight others, including two children, were injured Friday night. A 2-year-old was struck in the foot, and a 13-year-old was wounded, police said.

The person who was killed was an adult, and other victims were seriously or critically injured, police said.

In Chicago, a woman was killed and at least nine others were wounded when two men opened fire on a group of people standing on a sidewalk on the South Side early Saturday morning, NBC Chicago reported.

A 29-year-old woman struck in the leg and abdomen was pronounced dead at a hospital. Victims ranged from 23- to 46-years-old and were in fair condition, police said.