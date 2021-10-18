Legendary singer Tony Bennett sets world record as oldest person to release album of new material

Legendary crooner Tony Bennett can add another record to his list of achievements.

The 95-year-old Grammy-winning singer set a Guinness World Record as the oldest person to release an album of new material following the Sep. 30 release of "Love for Sale," his second album with Lady Gaga.

"Wow, thank you to all my fans," Bennett says in an Oct. 8 video, reacting to the announcement of the world record.

Gaga, 35, said she was constantly inspired by her frequent collaborator, despite the 60-year age gap.

"I see a young boy every time I sing with him, and it just makes the experience of singing so freeing," she says in the video. "I also take in all his wisdom. The wisdom of all his years."

The duo's new album is a follow-up to their first 2014 collaboration album, "Cheek to Cheek."

This isn't the first time Bennett has achieved a world record.

According to Guinness World Records the singer holds four other titles: the oldest person to reach No. 1 on the U.S. album chart and to enter the U.K. top 20 album chart, as well as the longest time between U.K. top 20 album (39 years) and between the release of an original recording and a re-recording of the same single by the same artist.