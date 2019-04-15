Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 15, 2019, 3:43 PM GMT / Updated April 15, 2019, 4:24 PM GMT By Tom Winter and David K. Li

Lori Loughlin pleaded not guilty on Monday to federal charges that she allegedly laundered money in a complex scheme to buy her daughters' way into college.

The "Full House" actress and fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannull, who are both free on bail, waived their right to appear in a Boston courthouse and allowed defense lawyers to enter a not guilty plea to all charges, according to papers filed on Monday.

Loughlin, 54, and Giannulli were charged last month with conspiracy to commit mail fraud for allegedly paying bribes totaling $500,000 to help their two daughters get into the University of Southern California.

The new superseding indictment, made public last week, adds a charge of money laundering against the couple and 14 other defendants accused in the scheme.

Federal authorities accused parents of funneling bribes and other payments through a purported charity and for-profit corporation, and transferred money from outside of the United States into the country "for the purpose of promoting the fraud scheme."

Loughlin is best known for playing Aunt Becky on the long-running sitcom "Full House." She was also a part of the that show's reboot "Fuller House."