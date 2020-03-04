Los Angeles County sheriff says he ordered deputies to delete Kobe Bryant crash photos

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said eight deputies allegedly took or shared photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene and that he ordered them deleted.
"That was my No. 1 priority, was to make sure those photos no longer exist," Villanueva told NBC News on Tuesday. "We identified the deputies involved, they came to the station on their own and had admitted they had taken them and they had deleted them. And, we're content that those involved did that."
The sheriff said he learned the week of the crash that several deputies may have been involved.
"My gut reaction was, I was just horrified," he said.
On Sunday, a lawyer for Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, said she was "absolutely devastated" by reports that Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies had shared graphic photos of the crash scene where her husband, their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed on Jan. 26. They were traveling to a youth basketball tournament at Bryant's sports facility in Thousand Oaks.
The lawyer, Gary C. Robb, said in the statement that Vanessa Bryant went to the sheriff's office the day of the crash and "requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers."
"This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families," the statement said.
Through her lawyer, Vanessa Bryant demanded that those responsible for the alleged actions "face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated."
The allegations were first reported last week by The Los Angeles Times, which citedtwo public safety sources with knowledge of the events. The Times reporteda citizen complained that a deputy was showing the images at a Norwalk bar.
Villanueva told NBC News his department received a tip with similar allegations. He said an investigation is ongoing and that he has taken "appropriate administrative action."
Villanueva told NBC News the sheriff's department does not have a "specific" policy about taking photos on personal cellphones, but that may change.
"We're redoing the entire policies, creating new ones that are very specific with teeth in them," Villanueva said. "Up to putting a penalty of discharge for the violation of these policies. Just cause of the sheer impact: the negative consequences to the organization on top of the harm that it causes to people in the public."