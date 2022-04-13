Louisiana boy, 3, killed by stray bullet while lying in bed

BATON ROUGE, La. — A stray bullet, apparently fired during a gunfight in Louisiana’s capital, struck and killed a 3-year-old boy who was lying in bed, police said Wednesday.

Sgt. L’Jean McKneely, a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department, said the shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday. Police identified the victim as Devin Page Jr. The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Police said investigators don’t believe the child’s home was the intended target, news outlets reported.

The department suspects the bullet may have come from a shootout in the street. Police found what appeared to be shell casings on the sidewalk outside the home.

The gunfire happened around the same block where police said shots were fired into a home just days earlier. In that shooting, police said a child was hurt by bullet fragments after someone opened fire on a house late Sunday. Police did not release information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.

The investigation into the latest shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made.